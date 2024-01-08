‘We’ve been together almost eight years.’ – Woman Claims Relationships Are Easy. The Only Hard Thing Is Organizing Finances.
by Laura Lynott
If there’s one sure thing about us all, we want love. But how do we know if the one is actually the one? This woman thinks she’s got the key!
@daiquiriheiress (cool handle, by the way) said basically we should all know IF our one is THE one. A quick telltale sign is that they got your back through everything and really, it’s only the finances that can be tough.
Hmm. Well, I reckon this got a lot of us thinking, huh!
Sage advice… or a little too much of an unrealistic viewpoint?
Let’s find out.
She told her followers on TikTok: “People will consistently say relationships are so hard, you have to work at them every day. I don’t, my relationship’s great. The only thing that’s hard about relationships is finances, compromise when you’re getting the house and **** together and work and whatever.”
She continues: “But if you like each other. You need to be with someone who is your friend. Because if you’re not, it sucks, and that’s when you’re like. You don’t like each other. Every day it’s work.
“We’ve been together almost eight years. I’ve had the time of my *****ng life. It’s about your partner, man. If they’re not obsessed with you, kick them the **** to the curb.”
The internet sure seems to agree on one thing, to go the long haul, you better be friends!
@daiquiriheiress
8 years and genuinely no real fights. Little squabbles over stuff that doesnt matter then were back to being goofy. Its literally down to trust, respect, and genuinely LIKING the person your partner is!!! Im beyond lucky w mine and you will be too!! Keep your self respect first and good partnership will follow! #relationships #foryou #relationshipsarenothard !!!!
