Woman Lights A Match After Using The Bathroom, And Her Boyfriend’s Crazy Dad Thinks The Whole House Is On Fire
by Ryan McCarthy
Everyone has their own set of rules for their house, but sometimes their peculiar demands and customs get ridiculous! Factor that in with the insanity of your in-laws, and soon we have a problem.
This woman found that out the hard way, when stomach troubles led her to light a match in the bathroom, causing her father-in-law to freak out on her!
AITA for lighting a match at night and “scaring” my boyfriend’s dad so badly he woke up the whole house?
My boyfriend and I are staying at his parents’ house. It’s been going really well, but his dad is very particular. He has moments every day where he corrects or instructs the other people in the house on how he wants us to behave.
This is an infuriating trait in general, but it became maddening when she ran into bad stomach trouble.
I don’t need to get into why, but I always get diarrhea here. I’ve been visiting them a few times a year for almost a decade and it just is what it is.
I don’t want to advertise the fact that I have diarrhea to everyone in the house and I’m not allowed to use the bathroom fan at night, so I usually use Poo-Pourri or Just a Drop.
But apparently this was just too much for her boyfriend’s Dad sensitive nose to handle.
When we got home the last time, my boyfriend got a text from his dad asking him to ask me to stop using “strong essential oils” as it was making him feel sick.
I was so embarrassed and I honestly have been kind of dreading coming here again.
She thought she had found a solution when her Mom suggested paper matches.
Tonight I woke up from my sleep because I had diarrhea. I lit a match when I was done, ran it under water and folded it up into some aluminum before throwing it in the garbage.
Problem solved, right? Wrong. She soon was woken up by the Dad’s freak out.
My boyfriend’s dad smelled burning and thought the house was on fire so he woke everyone up in a panic and searched the house to see what was burning.
I didn’t immediately equate a match with a house fire and I didn’t smell anything when I woke up so I didn’t bring up that I had lit a match.
But when she finally made the connection, she was in for a verbal beatdown for her “irresponsibility”!
Long story short, I just got chewed out by his dad for “lighting matches at night or lighting matches in general as a guest in their home”
Even his mom was upset because I could have “started a fire” and “nobody would know”.
Just when she thought the nightmare was over, her boyfriend took his turn berating her!
Then my boyfriend lectured me for like 15 mins about “embarrassing him” and “playing dumb” about not knowing what his dad smelled and not using “common sense” and then he told me to “go to sleep” and “try not to wake everyone up again”.
I hardly think the smell of a match can be mistaken for a roaring bonfire, this Dad sounds like a bit of a drama queen!
Reddit was completely on her side, with many commenters focusing on the fact that she became sick every time she went there. This user theorized it was because of the stress put on her by the antics of her boyfriend’s family.
Another person pointed out how ridiculous the notion of a wet match starting a fire was!
This user suggested she stop trying to be courteous and let his family deal with the unpleasant smell!
This user pointed out how people light matches indoors all the time, and the panic was completely unwarranted!
And finally this user was shocked by the Father’s behavior, and suggested he might benefit from some therapy!
Seems like this was a pretty big overreaction.
Time to get some help?
