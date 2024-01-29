Woman Shares Her Hack For Getting Out Of A Car With An Intoxicated Driver. – ‘People are crazy.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, this is going to be your safety tip for the day…
It comes to us from a woman on TikTok who talked about an experience she had with an intoxicated driver and how she got out of the situation.
She explained, “Last year I was at this underground rave with some of my friends. I don’t rave, but we went, it was fine. It was me, my two really close friends and then two of one of their friends.”
She realized that everyone was intoxicated when they were leaving the rave so she suggested that they Uber home. But one person she was with suggested they go to a beach to continue the party. A woman she calls Carly said she was sober and was good to drive so they piled into a car.
Carly began to drive fast and that’s when the woman realized that she might have lied about being okay to drive.
She said, “In this moment I start getting angry…I hold her shoulders and I go Carly slow this car down or you have to pull over, like, I’m giving you an option. And she laughs she goes oh don’t worry about it and then she swerves the car we’re going from once…it’s a 4, 5, lane freeway, we’re going from one side to the opposite side and then back again.”
Things got even scarier when Carly took her hands off the wheel to hug her friend who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car.
The woman who posted the video said she suddenly remembered some advice she received in sixth grade and she told everyone in the car that she had to throw up.
She said, “She exits, we get out of the car, I fake throwing up in a bush and then I call an Uber and I don’t know, people are crazy dude. Don’t deal with that.”
As for Carly, the woman said that she now has two DUIs on her record…ouch.
Here’s the video.
@chickennutbread
And here’s how people responded.
These folks think Carly needs a reality check.
Another TikTokker said it best.
And this person would’ve called the police.
Yikes!
Glad everything turned out alright for her.
