Woman’s Christmas Is Ruined By Her Lying Ex-Boyfriend, So She Gets Her Revenge And She Ruins His Birthday

by Ryan McCarthy
Being in the closet can be an extremely confusing and stressful time, but just because you’re figuring things out doesn’t mean you can hurt people in the process!
But unfortunately, that’s exactly what ended up happening to this user, who went to Reddit to share the revenge she got on an ex-boyfriend who had been lying to her.
My ex ruined my Christmas, so I ruined his birthday
This was several years back, and I was a dumb teenager, but I would totally do it again.
I was dating this guy that I thought was really really awesome. What I didn’t know is that he was hiding a secret.
What secret? Turned out he was gay and decided not to tell me.
Oof. Been there. But she told Reddit that while she was accepting, she couldn’t accept his lying to her.
Just for clarification, I have no problem with anybody being gay.
My problem was that he chose not to tell me, even though he knew before we started talking and play with my feelings.
I had to find out through somebody else, which was utterly disgusting.
This had to happen right around Christmas that year, so I was not in a celebratory mood.
But another big day was coming up soon, one that would be absolutely ruined for her lying ex!
Turns out I was friends with the guy my ex ended up going to.
I sat around and waited until it was my exes birthday, and then I told his new boyfriend exactly what he did to me.
Guess who ended up getting unceremoniously dumped on their birthday?
Moral of the story, don’t screw with my feelings, and definitely don’t lie to me.
I’m sure he was blowing out his candles alone that year.
I almost feel bad for the guy. Almost. But what goes around comes around, and he was in for some serious karma after lying to his girlfriend for what she later revealed to be almost an entire year!
Reddit definitely appreciated her revenge, especially after she offered a clarification for her ex’s despicable actions.
And this commenter, who was dealing with her own cheating ex, was living vicariously through OP!
The post ignited the internet’s passionate hatred for all cheaters…
And this user remarked that people really need to know themselves and what they want before they get in a relationship.
And finally, many users were confused as to what the ex was getting out of the situation, especially in light of the update she offered in the comments!!
My only question is if everyone already knew about his lying from social media, why didn’t anyone tell this poor girl sooner?
If you ask me, this creep got off easy with just his birthday being ruined, I would never let him live it down!
