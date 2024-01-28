January 28, 2024 at 1:53 pm

You Only Have 20 Minutes To Hide A Paper Clip From The FBI. Where Would You Put It?

by Laura Lynott

Being in an action movie and being chased by the FBI is kind of a fantasy for some – but what would you do if you were actually in it for real?

However, there’s a bit of a non-Hollywood take on this scenario.

What would you do if you needed to hide a paper clip within 20 minutes from the FBI?

Crazy? Yes – but this was the question posted by @stormie.goldsmith, whose post went viral just for the sheer quirkiness of it.

She asked her followers the question and offered her thoughts, “The best one in my opinion… I’m just looking around my room looking at things for this. If I had enough time, I would melt a candle, put it in there and then let the candle cool off and it would harden and hopefully be white and just like not show.”

Pretty genius!

She continued, “Or I would go in my pantry and I would take one of the chip bags that aren’t open and I would open it up carefully. put the paperclip in there and then seal it so that they think it’s a sealed bag, put it in a bottle of lotion or like a container of lotion like in the middle of the lotion because when has the FBI ever dumped out lotion?”

Ehhhh… not as impressive. I like the candle idea better.

And now I think she’s just cheating, “I don’t know if you can take it apart, like if I could take it apart, I’d probably take it apart and like wrap it around something tedious…”

FBI… if you’re watching… one young woman on TikTok sure has a criminal mind and how could you NOT be impressed?

What would you guys do with a paperclip if the FBI were after it? I mean, maybe they needed stationery…

Watch the full clip here:

@stormie.goldsmith

This is so interesting to me pls tell me what you would do #grwm #romanempire #taylorswift #paperclip

♬ original sound – Stormie Goldsmith

Here’s what folks thought of the paper clip clip, ha!

Genius!

More criminal minds!

And a novel approach…

But seriously… what would YOU do?

