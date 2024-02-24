Sister Doesn’t Want To Sleep On The Floor During A Family Vacation Because Of A Serious Medical Condition, But Her Twin Doesn’t Think She Should Get A Private Room
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you, but if I go on vacation these days, I’m getting my own private room.
Case closed, that’s all she wrote!
But some folks aren’t on board with that idea and it can lead to some complications, as you’re about to see in this story from Reddit.
Is this woman doing anything wrong?
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for requesting a private room on a family vacation?
“I(f23) and My husband (m25) were told about a possible family vacation coming up, where all immediate family would pay a sum to rent a cabin for a week.
I was told this by my twin (f23), and she explained the sleeping arrangements to be “parents and grandparents get rooms, kids fend for themselves/sleep on the living room floor.”
She is not the one planning this vacation at all, but she talked about it as if our parents were.
That’s not gonna happen…
I told her that I wasn’t comfortable sleeping on the floor, as I have a medical condition that causes me extreme joint pain.
If I am unable to sleep at all, my blood pressure will reach stroke levels, this has been tested and proven multiple times by both my doctor and I.
Also I’m not comfortable sleeping in an area where anyone can just walk past me. (She’s bringing her boyfriend of like 2 months, whom any of us barely know)
She told me I could just get a hotel room (paying nearly 10 times what I would have to pay at the cabin) or ‘suck it up’.
She decided to try to figure this out.
I contacted my older brother, who is actually planning the trip, and told him my concerns.
He said it was perfectly reasonable for me to ask for a private room, and that he would keep that in mind.
Now my twin thinks I’m a jerk because it could raise the sum of money each person would have to pay, and threatening to find a way to exclude me from family trips.”
Listen… if she’s got a medical condition… get her a damn room!
This isn’t hard, folks!
