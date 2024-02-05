Barista Gave A Cop A Free Drink And Immediately Regretted It When He Told Her She Didn’t Deserve A Pay Raise
by Laura Lynott
A good barista is kind of essential to the work day but grind one down and you might walk away with the worst cup ever.
However, if you’re good to the barista, you can sure bet they’ll be good to you and who knows ya might even get the occasional freebie!
This cop in this story was just that person. @jorlala decided she’d give the officer, who was in buying gift cards, a free green tea, just to be cool – you know.
But what she got back was certainly not kindness and who would blame her if she forgot to put the teabag in that green tea!
She told her followers on TikTok: “So, I never mark [comp] the cops’ drinks when they come in. I never mark them out. I only get so many free drinks a day, I don’t use them on the cops.”
And after this encounter it’s doubtful she ever will again!
She continued: “But this cop came in today, it’s a new year, I was feeling generous – I was trying to give out good vibes. I asked him did he want tea or coffee… Then he said something about living on the East Coast and I said where. He said New York or something. I was like ‘Oh my mom’s family are from Pennsylvania.”
The barista was “trying to make small talk” but it all went very sour after that.
She said: “He was like, ‘Yeah, I hate California. It’s [a] communist state. Like, it’s BS living here,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, oh no, I messed up,’” she said.
She said she told the officer: ‘I’m just happy that minimum wage is going up.”
This was a reference to California’s recent ruling that the minimum wage was to rise to $20 an hour.
What happened next, I doubt anyone would predict.
She said the cop responded: ‘That’s a problem. If minimum wage goes up and fast food employees are making $20 an hour, then how does that look for everybody else?”.
The barista stated the cop went into a tirade about politics too… and it did not go well.
“He talked about how he wished he could be rich, so he didn’t have to get taxed so much,” she added. It was just so confusing. It was so all over the place. I’ll never mark out a cop’s drink ever again.”
Being kind really doesn’t always pay, unfortunately!
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of the cop and the cuppa:




