Boyfriend Replaced Her Expensive Chocolates With Inexpensive Treats, And She Wants Him To Replace Them All
by Matthew Gilligan
Man, talk about a cheapskate….
If someone took nice food or drinks from my fridge without asking, I’d expect them to replace those items…wouldn’t you?
So is this woman being an *******?
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for expecting my boyfriend to replace my expensive chocolates (but not with cheap chocolate)?
“I (21f) got some nice chocolates for both my birthday and Christmas, not crazy expensive, but nicer than I’d buy for myself.
I like to have one piece with a cup of tea after dinner and savour them.
Her boyfriend, on the other hand…
My boyfriend (26m) tends to inhale snacks, so I make sure to have plenty on hand if he’s coming over, he can polish off a full chocolate bar and a bag of chips easily.
I shared some of the nice chocolates with him, but told him they were gifted to me so not to get into them.
He did. He ate all of them.
I was given 4 boxes / packages, we ate less than 1/4 of one box, and he finished the rest.
Of course, this is what he did…
I didn’t get angry or anything, I just told him he’d better replace them. And he did, with chocolate bars from the grocery store.
I told him that’s not at all the same and I expect a real replacement, he thinks this is unreasonable since ‘chocolate is chocolate’ so he did replace them.
I asked why he didn’t eat the bars of chocolate I got for him if it’s all the same, he got annoyed and left.
I still expect him to replace them.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said she’s NTA and explained why.
Another individual said she might want to dump this guy.
One Reddit user has a nice boyfriend.
This Reddit user was impressed with the last commenter’s BF.
And this person said this guy isn’t acting like an adult.
This guy sounds like a jerk to me.
But, hey, that’s just my opinion…
