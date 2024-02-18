China Says This Coin-Sized Nuclear Battery Can Last Up To 50 Years
by Trisha Leigh
One of the biggest issues scientists are finding with alternative power is that we don’t have the energy required to run them for any significant period of time.
Of course, batteries we use every day have evolved, too, with the smaller lithium (button) type batteries able to last significantly longer than the Duracells our dad used to keep in the garage.
Now, China says they’re upping the game with a small, coin-sized battery capable of lasting five entire decades.
The tiny nuclear battery is 15 x 15 x 1.5mm and generates enough energy to power a smartphone – but only in theory, at least for now.
Betavolt, which is based in Beijing, claims their technology is “way ahead of European and American scientific research institutions and enterprises.”
They’re calling the battery BV100. It works by taking energy from a decaying radioactive isotope of nickel (nickel-63). In between that are sheets of a single-crystal diamond semiconductor that are only 10 microns thick.
The BV100 stores 3300 megawatt hours and holds an energy density more than 10 times what standard lithium batteries can manage.
And yes, they claim it can maintain that output for up to 50 years without any human intervention.
Currently, though, the battery isn’t strong enough to take the place of the lithium batteries used in smartphones, tablets, and the like.
Despite the fact that it contains a bit of radioactive decay, the company says the battery is “absolutely safe,” – safe enough for medical devices, even.
“The battery produces no external radiation and will not catch fire or explode in response to acupuncture and gunshots.”
Good to know, right?
As of right now, thermonuclear batteries are only used in aerospace engineering, but Betavolt believes they are proving the same type of battery could make sense for commercial use.
“The company plans to launch a battery with a power of 1 watt in 2025. It policies permit, atomic energy batteries can allow a mobile phone to never be charged, and drones that can only fly for 15 minutes can fly continuously.”
Only time will tell if they’re right.
Check out this video explaining more about this little powerhouse!
For now, you’ll have to settle for a shorter battery life, but potentially a less scary device in your pocket.
