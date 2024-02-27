Chipotle Customer Calls Them Out And Shows How Few Chips You Get In A Large Bag
by Matthew Gilligan
What’s up with the chips?!?!
If you’ve purchased a bag of chips from a grocery store OR you ordered tortilla chips from a restaurant lately, you’ve most likely noticed that those bags have got a lot lighter lately.
And a TikTokker named Zach took the opportunity to put Chipotle on blast after he ordered a “large” bag of chips from the popular Mexican chain restaurant.
Zach said, “Hi Chipotle! This is a large chips?”
It was obvious that he was not pleased with what he received.
Zach continued to ask if the bag was indeed a large order because he simply couldn’t believe it.
In his caption, he wrote, “OH!?!! NEWS TO ME!!!”
Check out the video.
@undos
OH!?!! NEWS TO ME!!! ☺️
Now let’s see how people reacted.
How annoying!
Come on, Chipotle!
