Chipotle Customer Calls Them Out And Shows How Few Chips You Get In A Large Bag

by Matthew Gilligan

What’s up with the chips?!?!

If you’ve purchased a bag of chips from a grocery store OR you ordered tortilla chips from a restaurant lately, you’ve most likely noticed that those bags have got a lot lighter lately.

And a TikTokker named Zach took the opportunity to put Chipotle on blast after he ordered a “large” bag of chips from the popular Mexican chain restaurant.

Zach said, “Hi Chipotle! This is a large chips?”

It was obvious that he was not pleased with what he received.

Zach continued to ask if the bag was indeed a large order because he simply couldn’t believe it.

In his caption, he wrote, “OH!?!! NEWS TO ME!!!”

Check out the video.

@undos

OH!?!! NEWS TO ME!!! ☺️

♬ original sound – UNDOS

Now let’s see how people reacted.

One person also had a bad experience.

This TikTok user nailed it.

And one person has obviously also felt ripped off.

How annoying!

Come on, Chipotle!

