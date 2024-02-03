Creepy Guy Thought He Was Hitting On A Woman, So Guy Plays Along And Gives Him Deep Trauma
by Trisha Leigh
If there’s one thing every woman out there knows, it’s the discomfort that comes along with unwanted catcalling and other attention from strangers.
And there’s not much we love more than one of those guys getting put in their place.
OP is a man who is bisexual and enjoys dressing like a woman on occasion.
Unsure if this counts as prorevenge, but I like to think so, on behalf of catcalling victims everywhere.
Alright, so to understand the story, you have to understand a few things about me; I am a 19 year old guy. Bi, with a boyfriend. I’m often told I have a very feminine body.
I’ve posted in the femboy sub here and there with positive response (but this is a throwaway and I’m not going to link anything for privacy reasons)
I was out on a date a few weeks ago with my boyfriend, who I’ll refer to as Alex (20). For storytelling sake, I’ll go by Liam.
We had just finished a movie date and decided to roam the dark streets of nightly NYC afterwards, just to chat and spend time together, as we don’t live together.
It’s important to note that I was dressed up. Like a girl. I’m talking a crop top and skirt, plus some thigh highs. Come for me all you want, I like to feel pretty lmao.
He was out with his boyfriend when he was approached by a rude male stranger…
I was waiting outside the convenience store while Alex grabbed some snacks when a tall man, early 20s and dressed like your local dealer, walked up to me and tried to act sexy. I’ll refer to him as Creep.
Creep: “What’s up, baby. Y’know you shouldn’t be out here so late, all alone.”
I said nothing.
Creep: “Now, come on, babe. When a man speaks to you, you respond. How about we go back to my place?”
Now, here’s something I haven’t mentioned. I have a high-ish voice. Still masculine, but high enough to where, if I try, I can muster up a good female voice. So I do.
Me: “Mmm.. no. Not interested.”
Creep: “C’mon, I don’t bite. I just want to have a little fun~”
He got closer.
…who got an unwanted shock when OP revealed his gender.
I shook my head. At this point, Alex comes out with a bag of our snacks and notices the scene.
Alex: “Everything alright, babe?”
Creep: “Babe? What, you’re with this loser? Come on, let me show you what a real man can do for you.”
He put his hand on my hip. Alex started to walk forward but I signaled for him to stay back. I had a plan.
I put my hand on Creep’s, then wrapped his arm around me and cuddled into his chest. He smelled like cigarettes, disappointed parents, and failed dreams.
I look up at him, still in my girl voice. “Oh, him? Don’t mind him.. if you want me..”
Then I switch to my normal voice.
“Then you can have me.”
Somehow, OP became the bad guy (of course).
Immediately he pushed me into Alex’s arms and storms off, yelling obscenities mixed with a few homophobic slurs here and there, plus some transphobia tossed in for good measure.
Me and Alex both go into hysterical laughter, nearly falling over each other. Once we calm down, he looks to me. “You’re really an asshole. You gotta stop doing that to guys.” He chuckled
“Hey, they all approached me.”
