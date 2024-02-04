February 4, 2024 at 9:35 am

Customer Insists On Getting Exactly What They Want And Ends Up Paying More

by Addison Sartino

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance, Pexels

You know the old saying “the customer is always right?”

Doesn’t it drive you a little mad when you know they aren’t?

This server took to Reddit to share his story.

I live in a town that is about 90% restaurants, yet the only place to eat is either Raising Canes, chic Fil A, or here.

If you give a townie a coupon, he’s gonna want to use it.

Someone comes up with a coupon that refers to one particular item here.

“Okay, can I order the Club sandwich but can I substitute the meat for egg?”

I tell the customer that they could just order an Egg & Cheese since we serve all day breakfast here and that is actually the same price, maybe a little cheaper than using the coupon.

Despite the server’s advice, the customer has to have it done his way.

Time comes to pay and I have to ring it in.

So a sub that was $8 is now over $10 because of the substitution charge.

Meanwhile an egg and cheese would have been only been about $7.99.

Tl:dr, just cause you think a coupon is a good deal does not mean you have to use it.

Reddit users had a great time sharing similar stories in the comments.

One reader wrote about their experience with a man-baby and a cheeseburger.

Another person who worked in food service said he preferred serving in Iraq over serving tacos.

This person couldn’t stand watching customers try to talk their way out of a good deal.

Better luck next time!

