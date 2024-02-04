Customer Insists On Getting Exactly What They Want And Ends Up Paying More
by Addison Sartino
You know the old saying “the customer is always right?”
Doesn’t it drive you a little mad when you know they aren’t?
This server took to Reddit to share his story.
I live in a town that is about 90% restaurants, yet the only place to eat is either Raising Canes, chic Fil A, or here.
If you give a townie a coupon, he’s gonna want to use it.
Someone comes up with a coupon that refers to one particular item here.
“Okay, can I order the Club sandwich but can I substitute the meat for egg?”
I tell the customer that they could just order an Egg & Cheese since we serve all day breakfast here and that is actually the same price, maybe a little cheaper than using the coupon.
Despite the server’s advice, the customer has to have it done his way.
Time comes to pay and I have to ring it in.
So a sub that was $8 is now over $10 because of the substitution charge.
Meanwhile an egg and cheese would have been only been about $7.99.
Tl:dr, just cause you think a coupon is a good deal does not mean you have to use it.
Reddit users had a great time sharing similar stories in the comments.
One reader wrote about their experience with a man-baby and a cheeseburger.
Another person who worked in food service said he preferred serving in Iraq over serving tacos.
This person couldn’t stand watching customers try to talk their way out of a good deal.
Better luck next time!
