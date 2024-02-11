Customer Traded in His iPhone, But T-Mobile Won’t Let Him Get His Old Phone Back After His Info Didn’t Transfer
by Matthew Gilligan
This is my worst nightmare…
A man shared a viral video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how unhappy he was with the experience he had at a T-Mobile store.
He explained that he went to the store to trade in his phone and none of his personal information transferred over…doh!
And he had some incredibly important stuff on there: he told viewers that video and audio files of an abusive relationship he was in that he was going to use in court were now also gone.
The man even offered to pay the difference so he could take both phones with him but he explained, “They say, ‘Well that’s not possible, you did a trade-in, so this is our phone now. If you leave with this phone, that’s stealing.’ Well, that’s crazy, because all of my **** didn’t transfer.”
The man said he was about to leave town for a vacation and the T-Mobile employees told him that they would make sure his data transfers were completed while he was gone…and then he got a phone call while he was on vacation.
The employees wanted the code to his old phone so they could wipe all the information. They also told him that if he didn’t give them the code, the trade-in would be canceled and he would be charged full-price.
He said, “So you’re not going to honor the lack of trade-in, and you’re going to charge me full price for the thing even though I did a trade-in and you have my phone?”
What a pain in the neck!
Let’s see the video…
@lorddutcher
any lawyers have any suggestions of something i can do? @T-Mobile has destroyed HOURS of evidence i needed for court. and thousands of potential $$ of content for me. the worst customer service I’ve ever experienced
That’s ridiculous!
C’mon, T-Mobile!
