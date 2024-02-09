February 9, 2024 at 2:35 pm

Flight Attendant Showed How You Can Bake A Cake On A Plane, But He Ends Up Getting Fired

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I can’t say that I’ve seen anything like this video before…

A flight attendant named Miguel shared two videos on TikTok and talked to viewers about an unusual step he took while on the job…on a plane…flying through the air…

That’s right folks, Miguel actually BAKED A CAKE while working as a flight attendant on a Ryanair flight.

He walked viewers through the process…

And he seemed to be having a good time!

For whatever that’s worth…

Here’s his first video.

@miguellamv

Baking a cake on the airplane 🧑‍🍳😂 What should I do next?? 😆 #ryanair #ryanaircrew #cabincrew #flightattendant #baking #cake #flymiguel

♬ One Side (Remix) – Iyanya & Mayorkun & Tekno

And then there was the fallout…

Miguel posted another TikTok video and said that he had been fired from his job at Ryanair after working for the airline for 13 months.

He said that he initially thought the firing was “unfair”, but added “Now, I am happy. I am with my head up looking for the positive side. I love the universe and the universe loves me back, so I know this is just another step on my life journey, so it’s okay.”

Miguel said, “Thank you so much, RyanAir, for the life that you gave me for more than a year, for all the experience.”

@miguellamv

I was fired from Ryanair… here’s my message about it 🫠 We all have bad moments, and we ALL can rise and become even better afterwards 📈 I have no hate torwards Ryanair as I loved my life for the past 13 months, I will focus on the positive 😇 Thank you for watching my videos, more are coming when I have the patience to edit them 🫶 (until I run out of content 😝) #ryanair #ryanaircrew #cabincrew #flightattendant #cabincrewlife #uniform #flymiguel

♬ Solas X Interstellar – Gabriel Albuquerqüe

Check out what people had to say about this.

It sounds like another airline might be interested in him…

This individual thinks this guy is GREAT.

And one TikTokker does not think this was professional behavior.

Pretty hilarious, but still…

Not the smartest thing I’ve ever heard of someone doing!

