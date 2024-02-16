February 16, 2024 at 4:33 pm

Her Best Friend Told Her He Loved Her In The Middle Of A 28-Hour Road Trip, But She Doesn’t Feel The Same

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

Well, this is awkward…

A woman named Rachel shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she took a looooooong road trip with her best friend…who happens to be a man.

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

The text overlay on Rachel’s video reads, “POV: Your best friend just confessed his love to you and you still have 28 more hours left of the drive.”

It’s clear from the video that she’s pretty uncomfortable with this development and her caption reads, “Send help.”

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

Rachel panned over to her friend in the video and he seemed like he was a bit stunned…or maybe he was just worn out from the long drive…

Either way, I think we can all agree that this sounds like an uncomfortable situation.

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

Take a look at the video.

@rachelfoster24

Send help 😞 #fyp #foryou #roadtrip #roadtrippin #roadtriphacks #love #lovestory #bestfriend #bestiegoals #bestfriendsforever #bestfriendscheck #bestfriendsforever #bestie #travel #traveltiktok #travellife #travelcheck #relatable #relationship #relationshipgoals #relationshipadvice #relationshipproblems #drama #tea #dramaeffect #dramaticmoments

♬ original sound – Lucy

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This person thinks he looks shocked, too.

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

Another individual brought up a good point…

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

And this person thinks he might’ve let it slip on accident…

Source: TikTok/@rachelfoster24

Well, that was awkward…

Sounds like the road trip from HELL.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter