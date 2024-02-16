Her Best Friend Told Her He Loved Her In The Middle Of A 28-Hour Road Trip, But She Doesn’t Feel The Same
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is awkward…
A woman named Rachel shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she took a looooooong road trip with her best friend…who happens to be a man.
The text overlay on Rachel’s video reads, “POV: Your best friend just confessed his love to you and you still have 28 more hours left of the drive.”
It’s clear from the video that she’s pretty uncomfortable with this development and her caption reads, “Send help.”
Rachel panned over to her friend in the video and he seemed like he was a bit stunned…or maybe he was just worn out from the long drive…
Either way, I think we can all agree that this sounds like an uncomfortable situation.
Take a look at the video.
@rachelfoster24
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
This person thinks he looks shocked, too.
Another individual brought up a good point…
And this person thinks he might’ve let it slip on accident…
Well, that was awkward…
Sounds like the road trip from HELL.
