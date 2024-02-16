His Roommates Were Stealing His Powerful Medications, So He Swapped Them For Something That Would Ensure Hilarious Revenge
There are so many pitfalls to avoid when choosing roommates. Unfortunately – like romantic partners – some problems just aren’t easy to see until you’re living together.
OP has serious medical conditions and takes a precise prescription regimen to manage it.
So when I was 15 I was diagnosed with Bipolar Schizophrenia.
Now despite what TV shows and movie portray it. Not all schizophrenia are and serial killers.
If you can keep your medication in balance you can live a prefect normal life.
From the age of 15 to 20 was rather hard as we tried to from the right balance and medication for me.
But it been 11 year since I was first diagnosed and has been 6 years since I have any really bad symptoms.
There has been a few minor issues when my meds would go out of balance. But nothing to extreme.
He noticed some of these pills going missing after moving in with new roommates.
Anyway this happen 3 years ago.
I had just moved in to a new apartment with 2 new roommates. We will call them Zack and Rachael.
They denied touching them.
Anyways due to my illness I take multiple medication. A antipsychotic, antidepressants and and a anti anxiety medication to name a few.
These are all rather strong medications.
So when I moved in and got settled in I started to notice some of my meds start going missing. I have my pills counted out and ready. So I know exactly how many I have.
I immediately suspect my roommates as they were the only one with access to my room.
I also knew for a fact they took other medications to get high. They were pretty open about it.
So, he set them up.
But I had no proof. And didn’t want to risk angering them as I had to live with them.
So I looked past it hoping it was a one time thing. But it wasn’t.
After a few days of this I lost it and confronted them. They denied it and of course I had no proof.
I even got a lock for my room. But somehow they still managed to get in.
Vindication was his.
So here were the revenge starts.
Due to all my medication I get constipated a lot. So I have a very strong laxative I take when this happens.
They are tiny pinkish pills. If you don’t know about medication you could easily mistake these for something else.
One morning before heading to work I took my antipsychotic pill bottles and switched out the pills for my laxatives.
And then I left.
It worked like a charm…
When I came home that evening, both my roommates were in the washrooms.
I ask Racheal what was wrong and she made up some BS food poisoning excuse.
They spent the whole night in and out of the bathrooms.
My medication stopped disappearing after that night.
