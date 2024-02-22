H&M Shopper Gets Scammed By Employee Who Was Causing Chaos On Their Last Day
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy knows a scam when he sees one!
A man shared a video on TikTok and claimed that an employee at an H&M store tried to scam him.
He said the worker told him that if he found items in the store that didn’t have sensors on them, he could buy them at half-price.
He said he noticed the worker telling other people in the store the same thing so he thought it might be legit.
He gave the worker some shirts that didn’t have sensors on them and then went to the cash register to pay for things he picked out that still had tags on them.
The man said that the worker then went back on her word and didn’t give him the half-off deal.
They agreed on a different price and when he left the store, two of the items that weren’t supposed to have sensors did and the store’s alarms went off.
He said that he later learned that it was the employee’s last day working at H&M and maybe that’s why she was trying to pull the scam.
Here’s the video.
@heauxislife
STORY TIME !!!
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
Sounds like a scam to me!
Thanks for letting us know!
