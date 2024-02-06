Husband Wants To Cram His Peloton Bike In Their Tiny Sunroom, But His Wife Refuses To Let Him Intrude On Her Yoga Space
Uh oh…this sure doesn’t sound good.
A woman shared the story below on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and it sounds like she and her husband are having some serious issues when it comes to spatial arrangements in their home.
Is she acting like a jerk?
Check out her story and see what you think…
AITA for not letting my husband put a Peloton in our sunroom.
“My husband (32M) and I (31F) live in a modest 3 bed 2 bath house.
We don’t have kids so it’s just the 2 of us and our dog.
Things are all organized…
We’ve had the house for years now and have designated personal spots in the house. The biggest bedroom is our room, the medium sized bedroom is a guest room and my husband uses the dresser in it for his clothes. And the smallest of the bedrooms is my husband’s room- a man cave, one may call it.
We also have a “sunroom” which for the most part has been dedicated as mine. It’s a bit of a larger space and is our means to the backyard.
We use it a lot for entertaining but I took control of the decor and the vibe of the room.
About a third of the room I have made into a little yoga/pilates studio. I have plants everywhere and all of my equipment is coordinated to the decor- a great little zen spot if I do say so myself.
And the other 2/3s of the room has a sofa and a table and the door to the back yard.
My husband’s family has a traveling Peloton bike.
It’s been with his parents, then to us, then with his brother and now it’s traveling back to us.
I personally don’t like it but my husband thinks it’s a good workout.
She’s not into this idea.
Anyway, he says he’s going to put it in the sunroom.
I told him no and said he could put it in the guest room, his room or the garage.
He says that the sunroom has the most space for it and it’s the nicest room in the house so it will be nice for him to work out in there.
Now for those of you who have seen a Peloton bike in person, they aren’t the sleekest.
It’s big and clunky and black. Does not fit the bright, light natural sanctuary I made the room to be and 2.
And she’s sticking to it!
The space he wants to put it in is awkwardly right in the middle of the room blocking the path to the back door.
And since we’ve had it before I know what it looks like and the inconvenient space it takes up (which is part of the reason we gave it away the first time).
It’s not like I said he couldn’t put it in the house at all, I gave him other option.
So AITA for not letting my husband put a peloton in our sunroom?”
Let’s see how people reacted.
This person said she’s NTA and explained why.
Another reader has been here before…
This Reddit user talked about her ex…
This person said she’s NTA and had a lot to say.
One person said she needs to stand up to him about this.
Yeah, this guy needs to realize when he’s being a jerk.
