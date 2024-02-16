People At The Resort Were Saving Chairs With Towels, So He Decided To Remove All The Towels And Chaos Ensues
All-inclusive resorts and cruises are both very popular vacation deals, because no one likes to spend hours and hours planning every minute or every day and every meal if someone else will do it for them.
That said, you’re still there with other people, so there’s always an opportunity for hijinks.
OP was at one of those all-inclusive resorts and noticed it was tough to get a beach chair.
I was on holidays in an all inclusive resort. First day, we couldn’t find any lounge chairs by the beach or by the sea, fair enough – we arrived in the afternoon.
Next day, we go to find a spot.. but most of the spots were ‘taken’ by towels.
We find an empty seat and to our surprise – many of the chairs stay reserved almost the whole day or never get used..
When he tried removing towels off unoccupied ones, he was confronted.
Third day, we decide to take some towels off two loungers, and enjoy our day.
Four (!!) hours in, an older couple shows up that they had towels there, and kick us off with help from an attendant.
The next day, he removed all of the towels.
That angered me, so every following day I went to take the towels off of every unattended lounger after breakfast, and then went to watch the chaos from my balcony.
After the chaos eased, a rule about saving chairs was made.
Many many people complained and by the end of the week there was a sign that unattended towels would be removed.
Success!
Reddit’s got to be cackling with delight.
The top comment says there should be a 15 minute rule.
That’s one way to get free beach towels.
They say the behavior is selfish and entitled.
It just takes one person to start a revolution.
If you think guest relationships would take a hit, think again.
This one felt so satisfying to me.
A towel is not a person, ma’am!
