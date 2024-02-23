Registered Nurse Wants A Millionaire To Pay Her The $32,000 She’s Owed, So She Takes Us All Along For The Ride. – ‘He will boast about how much money he makes.’
by Chris Allen
There’s not much more of a frustrating feeling than when you haven’t been paid for the contracted work you’ve done.
The amount of stress it piles up on your shoulders, the wondering, the waiting, the ghosting, the feeling like you’re imposing. When all you want to do is move on.
Now when that payment, totals well over 5 figures? I’d be fuming. And I bet you would be too.
That’s the exact scenario one woman on TikTok found herself in.
But she let us come along with her!
She literally and figuratively walks us through her story, starting with a little background
“I’m a registered nurse and I provide cosmetic injections, Botox and fillers.”
And as she explains, “we’ve been working for this guy for 2 years, so this is not the first time he’s not paid us on time.”
“But this is the first time that he’s been over 3 months late.”
YIKES.
What makes it worse is that this guy sounds like a real faker.
As she walks into the elevator, “He will boast about how much money he makes in the same meetings where he says he needs a little longer to pay up.”
Uhhhhhhh huh.
You gotta see the whole story for yourself:
We’re still waiting for a follow-up.
But in the meantime let’s see what folks had to say.
One person dropped this golden nugget.
While one commenter is waiting with baited breath like the rest of us.
Another person said, enough. Time to take action. Another agreed.
Make it make sense!
