February 23, 2024 at 3:41 am

Registered Nurse Wants A Millionaire To Pay Her The $32,000 She’s Owed, So She Takes Us All Along For The Ride. – ‘He will boast about how much money he makes.’

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

There’s not much more of a frustrating feeling than when you haven’t been paid for the contracted work you’ve done.

The amount of stress it piles up on your shoulders, the wondering, the waiting, the ghosting, the feeling like you’re imposing. When all you want to do is move on.

Now when that payment, totals well over 5 figures? I’d be fuming. And I bet you would be too.

That’s the exact scenario one woman on TikTok found herself in.

But she let us come along with her!

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

She literally and figuratively walks us through her story, starting with a little background

“I’m a registered nurse and I provide cosmetic injections, Botox and fillers.”

And as she explains, “we’ve been working for this guy for 2 years, so this is not the first time he’s not paid us on time.”

“But this is the first time that he’s been over 3 months late.”

YIKES.

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

What makes it worse is that this guy sounds like a real faker.

As she walks into the elevator, “He will boast about how much money he makes in the same meetings where he says he needs a little longer to pay up.”

Uhhhhhhh huh.

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

You gotta see the whole story for yourself:

@abcimhappy123

hoping this finds the right side of tiktok

♬ original sound – keren whitney

We’re still waiting for a follow-up.

But in the meantime let’s see what folks had to say.

One person dropped this golden nugget.

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

While one commenter is waiting with baited breath like the rest of us.

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

Another person said, enough. Time to take action. Another agreed.

Source: TikTok/@abcimhappy123

Make it make sense!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter