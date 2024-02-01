Rude Customer Made A Server’s Day Worse, But They Got the Last Laugh When They Made Her Feel Old
“I was serving at a restaurant (in the US), and we had this group of 10/12 women come in.
For context, they were middle aged, white, wealthy, Karen-esque, but overall fine. Except for one of them.
This was NOT going to be fun.
From the moment she walked in the door, it was like Satan and Kate Gosselin had a love child.
Demanding, rude, snapped her fingers when the host was on the phone, complained about the works. At least her friends apologized on her behalf.
They sit in my section, and before I can even introduce myself, she cuts me off and says:
“We are here to be served, not make friends.”
Alright, bet.
Let’s see some ID.
I go around to take drink orders, and they are ordering rosè, cosmos, martinis…. So I ask for all of their IDs, and they LOVE IT.
Telling me how flattered they are and how sweet I am.
And then I get to HER. The last one at the table.
She orders her Ketel One and soda (with 3 lemons) and pulls out her ID with a little grin on her face. So I say:
“Oh no, that’s okay, I don’t need it. You’re good!”
Bam!
The look on her face was priceless.
So were the giggles from the rest of the table.
And my manager when I told him.
Ah, good times!”
