She Fed Halal Meat To Her Mixed-Religion Family, And Now Her Christian Mother Says She’s Awful
Different religions have different opinions on what food is best/safe to eat and sometimes even how those foods and meats are prepared.
It’s no big deal, and typically, if your religion doesn’t specify any rules, you should be free to eat what meat/food you like.
Typically.
OP and her family are Christian and her aunt is Muslim. Since she happened to get her meat at a halal butcher, she told her aunt it was safe for her to eat.
Mum (60), sister(35) and myself(30) – Christian Aunt(61) – Muslim
Hey my family came over for dinner tonight and I was cooking.
I’m new to my area and they have 2 butchers and 1 is halal which is closer to me so I brought my meat from there (chicken).
I get more for my money than local shops like ASDA.
I cooked chicken curry and I said to my aunt that she would be able to eat this as it’s halal and she smiled.
Her mother had tasted the curry already and pitched a fit.
My mum who had already tasted this and was pouring the food started to go nuts at me about how I shouldn’t be eating this meat and it’s wrong to eat etc and she had a huge go and left without eating.
OP, her sister, and her aunt all enjoyed their meal.
My sister and I still ate and my aunt said I’m not in the wrong it’s just the same meat nothing added to it and not to feel bad.
But my mum keeps calling and throwing names at me for this.
AITA?
Did OP do anything wrong? Reddit is weighing in!
