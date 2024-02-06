Short Girl Is Tired Of Friends Teasing Her Height, So She Snaps Back And Gets Left Out In The Rain
by Trisha Leigh
Buckle up, readers with children (or a sensitive outrage switch), because this one raised my hackles all the way up.
OP is a teenager whose father encouraged her to “give a guy a chance.”
I (16f) am very short and petite. It’s been my defining feature in people’s eyes for years, and I’ve recently become very tired of it.
This guy from school has been crushing on me, and my dad suggested I give him a chance.
She did, and he and his friends made fun of her for being short.
I went to his house one night, and his friends were there. They were amused by me.
They gave me nicknames like “tiny”, “mouse”, “hapless”, etc.
When my “boyfriend” joined in, I bit back and said at least I didn’t have frequent voice cracks at 17 like him.
When they convinced her to go outside for an “initiation,” they locked her out in the rain.
He seemed to laugh it off, but a few minutes later, he said they had an “initiation” where you had to go outside and do a “silly dance” for 5 minutes.
So he sent me out in the pouring rain, and I did it.
When I walked back, the door was locked and no one answered my knocking. I had to walk a mile home in an outfit I thought he’d like.
And my dad asked what I did, and said I shouldn’t have insulted him.
Now, she’s changing her looks in the hopes people will respect her, and her dad’s grounded her for that, too.
I started putting in effort to look more scary.
More punk, leather pants and jackets, that stuff.
My dad grounded me when I refused to look more in line with family values.
AITA?
I bet Reddit is feeling all the ick with this one.
The top comment says OP did nothing wrong.
Other short women have some good advice.
Everyone thinks she should only dress the way she likes.
And this commenter figures OP learned a few lessons from this.
No one is letting her dad off the hook.
I am appalled at her father, mostly.
Teen boys aren’t exactly know for their good judgement.
