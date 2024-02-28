February 28, 2024 at 3:42 am

This Man Bought a House on Amazon…But He Doesn’t Have Anywhere To Put It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

Did you know you can buy a house on Amazon?

It’s true!

But there’s one little detail you have to keep in mind if you decide to make this purchase…where are you gonna put it?!?!

That’s the dilemma a man named Jeff found himself in after he decided to take the plunge and buy a house…from Amazon.

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

Jeff said, “After today y’all, y’all can take my card. I don’t need it. I’m 23 years old. I just bought a house off Amazon.”

He said that the house cost him $26,280 after taxes and he thought that price was “not bad.”

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

Jeff seemed to be implying that he didn’t know what he was going to do with the house and he told viewers, “I didn’t even think twice about it. I just did it.”

Hmmmm…well, that’s different!

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

Check out what he had to say.

@hittaa_jeff

#greenscreen i will never forget this 😂 what do i be doing #fyp #foryou #amazon #house #foryoupage #spender #newhouse #unfold #amazonfinds #explorepage

♬ original sound – Jeff Bryant

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This viewer thinks this is CRAZY.

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

Another TikTokker is hurting in the money department.

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

And this TikTokker could also use an influx of cash…

Source: TikTok/@hittaa_jeff

I might need to look into this…

But I don’t have anywhere to put it, either…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter