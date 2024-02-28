This Man Bought a House on Amazon…But He Doesn’t Have Anywhere To Put It
by Matthew Gilligan
Did you know you can buy a house on Amazon?
It’s true!
But there’s one little detail you have to keep in mind if you decide to make this purchase…where are you gonna put it?!?!
That’s the dilemma a man named Jeff found himself in after he decided to take the plunge and buy a house…from Amazon.
Jeff said, “After today y’all, y’all can take my card. I don’t need it. I’m 23 years old. I just bought a house off Amazon.”
He said that the house cost him $26,280 after taxes and he thought that price was “not bad.”
Jeff seemed to be implying that he didn’t know what he was going to do with the house and he told viewers, “I didn’t even think twice about it. I just did it.”
Hmmmm…well, that’s different!
Check out what he had to say.
Here's how people reacted on TikTok.
This viewer thinks this is CRAZY.
Another TikTokker is hurting in the money department.
And this TikTokker could also use an influx of cash…
I might need to look into this…
But I don’t have anywhere to put it, either…
