Thoughtless Boyfriend Orders Dinner With Food She’s Allergic To And Claims It’s Her Fault Because She Told Him To Order Whatever He Wanted
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that if you’ve been dating someone for a little while, they’d have a pretty good idea of your likes and your dislikes…
And of things that could potentially make you sick!
Which brings us to today’s story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
See if you think the woman who wrote this acted like a jerk toward her boyfriend because of what he ordered for dinner.
Start now!
AITA for telling my boyfriend to order “whatever he wants” for dinner, then getting upset with his choice?
“I (20f) have been dating this guy (28m) for about 7 months.
I’m not a picky eater at all, but I am allergic to shellfish.
He knows that.
And then he went ahead and did it…
When deciding what to eat I told him he could pick, and he ordered shrimp scampi for two.
I was annoyed because I can’t eat that, and he got defensive because I told him it was his choice and that’s what he chose.
Sounds like a jerk move…
I didn’t think I had to specify “You can pick something for us, but we both have to be able to eat it.”
I thought that was implied, why order food for someone knowing they can’t eat it?
But he thinks ‘whatever’ means ‘whatever’ and that it’s my fault.
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
Well, that was pretty insensitive!
What a jerk!
