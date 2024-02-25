Woman Found A Foreign Object At The Bottom Of Her Oreo McFlurry And It’s Seriously Disgusting. – ‘Can we sue?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh…this doesn’t sound good at all…
A recent TikTok video showed two women who stumbled upon something no one ever wants to encounter: a foreign object in an Oreo McFlurry that one of them was enjoying.
The video showed the women pulling something BIG and UNUSUAL out of their frosty dessert.
First one of them said, “Gloves?”
The other women then said, “Trash bag?”
The two women got a kick out of the gross situation and one of them asked, “Can we sue?”
The text overlay on the video reads, “We had no idea what she just found at the bottom of her mcflurry im losing my mind.”
The caption reads, “IT WAS SO ON PURPOSE.”
And they added, “LIKE FOLDED SO SMALL AT THE bottom its a literal trash bag or something @McDonald’s Help omg.”
Hmmm…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@kekebobeke
IT WAS SO ON PURPOSE LIKE FOLDED SO SMALL AT THE bottom its a literal trash bag or something @McDonald’s Help omg
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This person was freaked out by this.
Another individual was perplexed.
And this individual thinks it MIGHT have been the ice cream bag…
This made me never want to order a McFlurry ever again.
No thanks!
