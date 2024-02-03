Woman Says Her Friends Were Treated Poorly By Rude Waiter Because They’re Gen Z. – ’45 minutes, we never got checked on by our server.’
Reverse ageism is actually a thing a woman in her 20s says, after she claimed she and her friends had bad restaurant service because they’re young.
Could it actually be a thing that some servers would just not bother to be their best for young friends out to enjoy themselves? Or is this TikToker just taking it all a little to heart? Read on and see what you think!
@krissyronan told her followers on TikTok: “I just got home from brunch with my friends and never have I ever had such disgusting and, like, horrible service in my life at a restaurant…”
She went on to explain that the Florida restaurant was a place that she “loves” and it made more sense why she’d be so surprised.
“This was the restaurant where me and my boyfriend had our first date, this is a meaningful restaurant to me.”
She said she and her friends are “all in our 20s, we’re all very respectful people when we go out. We understand the service industry. A couple of my friends were doing bottomless mimosas. I didn’t…”
Sounds like a pretty good brunch so far. But not so much apparently.
She added that they waited for a long time for their orders to arrive and her friends had only had two mimosas.
“An hour later, we’re like ‘okay, where’s our food?’. My guy friend speaks up and says ‘Listen, this is getting a little ridiculous; like, where’s our food?”
The server allegedly replied: “‘Actually, it’s not ridiculous at all.’ and laughs at us. We’re like what the ****?”
The meals came to the table a short time later but the TikToker said her food “never arrived” and her friends never got ‘bottomless mimosas.’
She said: “45 minutes, we never got checked on by our server after getting our food. My food never came.”
When the server brings the check to the table she points out she never got her food and the bill is now too high.
The young people talked to the manager.
“I now know it’s because we’re 20 but my money is as good as anyone else’s. This is a place I come to all the time. We’re all dressed appropriately. None of us are being like loud, obnoxious, anything. I’m just like so disheartened because this is a place I love to go to, and I’ve never just been treated with such—like, he was literally rolling his eyes at me and my friends.”
She felt older customers were treated better and she felt it was unfair, especially give she and her friends “tip well.”
Let’s hope this group’s next trip out goes better for them!
Is this a thing that typically happens to people my age? I will not be going back. Also we are all between the ages of 21-23, when i keep saying 20 im meaning we are all in our 20s. #restaurant #westpalmbeach #palmbeach #serviceindustry
Here’s what people thought of the brunch gone wrong:
