Worker Showed How Her Boss Heartlessly Fired Her In A Text Message, But Her Response Shows A Great Attitude. – ‘I probably shouldn’t be working for a company like that.’

Source: TikTok/@minnah_mac

Have you ever been fired over text?

I have not…and I hope that day never comes…

But a woman named Minnah wasn’t so lucky and she shared her story on TikTok.

“Alright, y’all/ So I got up this morning, I got ready for work, I got in the shower, ate breakfast and everything. Then I get a text message.”

Uh oh…

The text to Minnah reads, “Good morning – please don’t come in today -Westgate Resorts has terminated your employment with the company effective as of today, December 22nd, 2023. Thank you for your time and I wish you success in all your endeavors.”

Minnah said that she worked for Westgate Resorts and she got a text message from a man named Steve telling her that she had been fired from her job.

Her reaction was obviously understandable.

“Now when I told my friends about this it was like that company is bipolar as hell!”

But her attitude turned a corner.

“Now look, at first this morning upon getting up and getting ready I was like really ******. But as of right now, I think I’m straight. I think this is God. I probably shouldn’t be working for a company like that.”

Exactly!

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This person said she needs to GET PAID.

Another individual was surprised by this.

And this TikTokker was not a fan of working for this company.

It’s such a bummer that people can be so cold.

Shame on them!

