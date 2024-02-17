Worker Showed How Her Boss Heartlessly Fired Her In A Text Message, But Her Response Shows A Great Attitude. – ‘I probably shouldn’t be working for a company like that.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been fired over text?
I have not…and I hope that day never comes…
But a woman named Minnah wasn’t so lucky and she shared her story on TikTok.
“Alright, y’all/ So I got up this morning, I got ready for work, I got in the shower, ate breakfast and everything. Then I get a text message.”
Uh oh…
The text to Minnah reads, “Good morning – please don’t come in today -Westgate Resorts has terminated your employment with the company effective as of today, December 22nd, 2023. Thank you for your time and I wish you success in all your endeavors.”
Minnah said that she worked for Westgate Resorts and she got a text message from a man named Steve telling her that she had been fired from her job.
Her reaction was obviously understandable.
“Now when I told my friends about this it was like that company is bipolar as hell!”
But her attitude turned a corner.
“Now look, at first this morning upon getting up and getting ready I was like really ******. But as of right now, I think I’m straight. I think this is God. I probably shouldn’t be working for a company like that.”
Exactly!
Check out the video.
It’s such a bummer that people can be so cold.
Shame on them!
