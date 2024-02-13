Young Doctor Gives Quick Life Hacks Everybody Should Know In Under 10 Seconds
by Chris Allen
Well ain’t she just a fireball.
And hey, this has gotta be what the internet was meant for.
What a great way to disseminate good ideas, or at least ideas that a doctor has seen work, to potentially help someone out there.
You pick up a plethora of interesting little tips and tricks through your daily interactions.
Both with other doctors, and the years of research and study you’ve done.
One woman on TikTok named Dr. Sasha is here to give out a few of those tips!
Which we have to call ‘life hacks’ these days.
This energetic young doctor quickly goes through a few that she personally enjoys.
One of them great for those who enjoy a good burger: “chewing gum for heartburn”
Another one is “smelling alcohol pad for nausea”
And the good ol, “pillow between knees for back pain”
Check out her quick breakdown here:
@onceuponadoctor
I got you 👀 💡 #fyp #doctor #viral
And take a gander at her first life hack video here:
@onceuponadoctor
Let’s see what folks had to say!
And they did agree, “MORE!” was the call. She did oblige.
One TikTok commenter thought one of these tips was very useful in her pregnancy.
While one person thought the exact opposite!
Bite-sized life hacks, the way the good internet intended.
