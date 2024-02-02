‘Your dress sense is not there. Bump it up!’ – Random Man Stops Woman On The Street To Judge Her Fashion Sense
by Ryan McCarthy
Everyone’s mother taught them that if you didn’t have anything nice to say, maybe it’s better to not say anything at all!
Even if you don’t like someone’s hair, or sense of style, or what they have on that day, what do you get out of of telling them that, other than a self-serving sense of satisfaction?
Well apparently a few mothers forgot that lesson, as the man in TikToker @tahliamcgurk’s story proved when he stopped her on the street to tell her he didn’t care for her outfit!
Check it out!
Before getting into the story, Tahlia gave a quick fit check for some essential context for her video:
“Just pantsuit sneaker vibes, I feel like that’s quite standard?”
She goes on to say she had just had the strangest interaction with a man on the way home from work.
While walking to the bus stop, Tahlia heard a man behind her trying to get someone’s attention.
Thinking his “Excuse Me!” was for someone else, she minded her business.
But this man was not letting her out that easily, and repeated himself another three times before she finally realized he was talking to her.
She says the man was young, in his early 30s, and was in a suit, she said he seemed like he worked in the city.
But the man absolutely shocked her with what he was about to ask her,
“Who put this outfit together for you?”
Not quite knowing how to react, she laughed and said she had put it together herself.
But this man was relentless, and continued to pester her about the perfectly normal outfit.
“What made you choose it?” To which she responded, “It was clean and it was there!”
He continues to put his foot in his mouth and tells her,
“I’m just trying to figure out. Brown… Sneakers… You’re attractive but your dress sense is not there, bump it up!”
Tahlia said the man then turned away dramatically, leaving her stunned!
“Bearing in mind he said excuse me 4 times! It was super important to this man that I knew he didn’t like my outfit.”
Jeez, looks like the fashion police has boots on the ground in her town!
Not even Joan Rivers would walk up out of the blue to hate on someone’s outfit!
Here’s the video:
@tahliamcguirk
So do i burn this outfit now orrrrr???
TikTok was quick to point out that her outfit was actually pretty fresh!
And some users thought the man was participating in the trend of “Negging”.
But some people, learning nothing from the whole video, decided to give their own unsolicited advice!
And others were reminded of their own experiences with an ignorant man’s advice!
At the end of the day, who cares what someone thinks about your outfit?
Wear all the brown you want people, and don’t let jerks like this guy try to stop you!
