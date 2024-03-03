March 3, 2024 at 6:47 am

Amazon Customer Tells The Company Their House Burned Down, But The Driver Delivered The Package To The Burnt Out Remains Anyway

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that’s weird…

A woman named Alli posted a video on TikTok and shared a story with viewers that is truly shocking.

Alli explained that, sadly, her family’s house burned down and she called Amazon to let them know not to deliver the package to the house…because there was no house to deliver it to anymore.

The text overlay on her video reads, “My family’s house burned down. you’re not going to let us change the delivery location???”

The video showed an Amazon package sitting on the ground in front of a burned-down house and the caption below reads, “Bro went behind the caution tape. I called thrice and they wouldn’t change it.”

In a comment, Alli said that she tried to get the package sent to another location, but didn’t have any luck.

And here’s what people had to say.

One TikTokker made an interesting comment.

This person thinks they know what was going on…

And one viewer said the same thing happened to them.

That’s a wild story!

Come on, Amazon!

