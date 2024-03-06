Amazon Forces Woman To File A Police Report For A Package Their Driver Failed To Deliver
by Ryan McCarthy
Nothing is more frustrating than waiting for a package to be delivered for weeks, only to have something be missing, or it get stolen, or any of the other thousand ways it could go wrong.
Normally, companies are super helpful when unavoidable accidents like that happen, but Amazon, the biggest online shopping platform in the world, is famously… less than helpful.
Well TikTok user @dianeesmith learned that the hard way when instead of helping her figure out why one of her packages didn’t get delivered, they told her she would have to file a police report!
Check it out!
Diane says her package problem started when she received 4 less wooden folding chairs than she had ordered for an event she was planning.
“I open them and there’s 4 chairs per package, so I should have three packages. I’m like, did he drop off a third package by any chance?”
But when her coworker Kimmy confirmed these were the only ones dropped off, she decided to get Amazon involved, and her problem went from bad to worse.
“Well I go into my Amazon account and see that the delivery man said that three of the packages were dropped off.”
So Diane calls up Amazon and tells them what happened, but they tell her that she has to wait until Thursday to see if the last package would be delivered, even though it said it had already been dropped off.
And shockingly, by Thursday, the chairs still weren’t there, so Diane called Amazon to tell them the third set of chairs were not delivered.
But instead of doing anything of substance to help, Amazon told Diane that someone had stolen her chairs, and she would need to file a police report to get them back! Diane wasn’t buying it.
“First of all, no one is stealing my four wooden chairs, they’re super cheap. I don’t think anyone looked at that box and was like ‘Yep, there’s chairs in there. I’m gonna steal em!”
But despite not being appealing items to porch thieves, she reiterated that she would still be losing a good amount of money if she paid for the chairs she didn’t receive.
She pushed back saying, “I think there was just a misunderstanding because the guy delivered them. You need a code to get in the building, and he delivered everything else.”
But Amazon told her again that this was a police matter and that she would have to go through the police on this.
“I just made the police report, but I feel like they’re gonna laugh at me and be like is this girl serious?”
Seems more likely that Amazon just really didn’t want to deal with their own screw up!
Check out Diane’s video for yourself!
@dianeesmith
@Amazon acting cray #policereport #amazon #amazonissues #amazonfinds #sandiego
TikTok was just as confused as she was, saying that she should check the building’s cameras.
Others wondered why the delivery driver wouldn’t take a picture of the packages.
And finally this user suggested Diane try solving it through Amazon’s app.
Who knows? Maybe Jeff Bezos is on his private island somewhere with 4 sweet new wooden chairs!
