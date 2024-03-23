Company Didn’t Pay Their Catering Bill, So This Worker Made Sure Their Next Event Was A Disaster
by Matthew Gilligan
Never stiff a business when you owe the folks there money.
First of all, it’s not the right thing to do.
Secondly, it might come back to bite you in the *** in a big way!
Check out what happened when a catering company didn’t get paid.
Revenge!
Food allergy charity doesn’t want to pay their bills? Enjoy a nutty party.
“I work in a food catering place which can fulfill allergy free requests.
We have the expertise and care not to include allergic food, either as a hidden ingredient or by accidentally sharing contaminated utensils and pans while cooking.
They know the drill.
In our experience, the 4 most common allergies are peanuts, tree nuts, eggs and milk. Cooking meals without these 4 ingredients will usually satisfy everyone at an event.
We had a new client, a food allergy advocacy group. They ordered a large catering last month and haven’t pay us since. We were out of pocket $2,000 and were considering legal action. This charity had the nerve to place another order with us, but this time a smaller one costing $450.
The group asked for the meals to be ‘nut-free vegan’ instead of ‘nut/egg/milk free’ as this would ensure them a peanut, tree nut, egg, and milk free event for cheaper. (as they would avoid our additional allergy free preparation fees).
Not a good idea…
This was reckless behaviour from the advocacy group as the party attendees were most likely anaphylactic to milk and egg. Think peanut allergies but for dairy (milk, cheese, cream) and egg products instead.
Had we not known they were a food allergy charity, then we would have not taken as much care in ensuring the meals were egg/dairy free and would have just focused on the nut-free angle instead.
And away they went.
There was one important thing the charity forgot, it’s now possible to buy dairy which is made from lab grown milk from yeast, the protein is identical to milk but is technically vegan. We cooked all the meals with this lab-grown dairy and loaded it in the van.
Upon arriving to the function hall, we informed the charity organizers that the meals had lab grown dairy in them. The charity owner started blasting off on how it was meant to be dairy free and how they have people allergic to milk in the event.
I simply explained that the order was nut-free vegan since we used lab grown milk, and that they had failed to pay us the last order and that this was simply going to be our team Christmas party if they didn’t accept the order.
It got ugly.
The owner went ballistic and began pushing me. The rest of us restrained him and the function hall called the police. The owner lied and told the police that we had ‘dropped’ and assaulted him.
The police asked the function hall for the CCTV and then moved us both along.
The police did inform us at the commotion that we could head down to the station tonight and provide a witness statement should we wish to press charges.
Set ’em straight!
A few moments later, the owner called and begged for an apology and offered to pay us both the original and today’s invoices right there and then.
I decided to take the apology and the cash.
Our team had a nice Pre-Christmas party with the vegan lab-grown dairy meals.”
Well, that’s one way to handle it…
