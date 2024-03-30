Courier Gets Back At His Apathetic Company By Wearing A Uniform Of A Competitor And Building Good Will For The Wrong Company
by Chris Allen
Cheapskate people make cheapskate companies.
It’s the way of the world, and has been for a very long time, wouldn’t you agree?
And as long as those people and businesses have been around, so too have the people waiting in the wings to get back at them.
Like this guy’s story, who oh so subtly started taking behind-the-scenes pot shots at a company who couldn’t have cared less about him.
Company wants us to bring our own workwear… Any logo?
I work for a courier company which hires employees as independent contractors to skimp out on paying tax and benefits.
I work diligently but I lost any goodwill towards them for the above aforementioned reasons. They also require us to wear high-vis clothing while delivering.
We pride ourselves on next day delivery. One courier can deliver to up to 50 different business in one day.
Ok, seems like a pretty buttoned-up, well-oiled machine.
They go on to explain how the delivery system works, setting up the payoff.
The way deliveries work is that the sender hires us to deliver to the receiver.
The receiver has no clue which company was hired to deliver it to them. The only way the receiver would know would be by looking at our uniform.
I live in an area where it frequently gets cold and windy.
I have a waterproof hi-vis jacket but there’s one catch – It has my old company’s logo on it. As I already lost all goodwill towards my current employer, I just wore that.
Well doesn’t this just warm your heart.
All the good will he’s giving back, through those receivers’ reviews, to the company who actually cares!
I have been delivering for my current company for the past 3 years, and in that time, I’ve had countless receivers remark on how good and speedy my ‘company’ is.
I’ve even seen a few reviews for my old company from business clients I’ve delivered to in the capacity of my current employer.
Just a wonderful ‘what goes around comes around’ kinda story, ain’t it?
The comments section was there in full force.
A few people, like this person, suggested really going to work.
For yourself.
Another person added on to make sure that name was top notch Reddit-worthy.
While one person pointed out how illegal the main courier company’s setup was.
And one Redditor commented how they can’t “make” you wear anything against your will.
‘I Like Big Buttes’ Courier Service thanks you for your patronage.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, business malicious compliance, drivers, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, revenge, top