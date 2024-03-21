March 21, 2024 at 6:34 am

Delivery Driver Gave Two Weeks Notice And His Employer Disabled His Truck When He Was 300 Miles From Home

by Matthew Gilligan

This is nuts!

And, in my humble opinion, it also borders on illegal.

Here’s what happened: a man posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what transpired after he put in a two weeks’ notice at his job as a driver.

The man said he was stranded in Pittsburgh, 300 miles from his home in Ohio, and his video showed him on the phone with his employer.

The person on the other line said his truck had been “disabled” because he quit.

The worker said he gave his two weeks’ notice that day and asked the person to turn his truck back on and they answered that it was too late.

The person on the other line told him that someone was coming to get the truck and that he needed to get in touch with the company’s HR department.

He said, “Oh, I’m about to go crazy.”

I would have the same reaction!

Take a look at the video.

@midrangemartinez_

My job disabled my truck all the way in Pittsburgh and I live in Ohio 🤬🤬 aaaahhh wtf I’m pose to do 🤬😡😡 #reels #explore #explorepage #trucking

♬ original sound – Midrange Martinez

And here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another viewer shared how they do it.

And one person said he should sue.

That’s a weak move by the company.

Good grief!

