Employee Refused The Banana Bread Her Co-Worker Made Her, And Now Their Work Friendship Is Over
by Ashley Ashbee
A lot of etiquette rules are a grey area.
This case can be considered both impolite and polite at the same time. I can see both sides of the argument.
But what I don’t understand is how anyone can turn down banana bread. It’s delicious (Especially the one I bake)!
Here’s what happened.
AITA for refusing to take her (22F) banana bread?
I (24M) was at my company cafeteria when I saw someone (22F) who also goes to my gym.
I didn’t know she also worked at our company but we decided to have small talk at lunch and go our separate ways.
I started seeing her every day and it was nice to have a friendly conversation and talk to people at our cafeteria.
There’s honestly no one who goes there and sitting alone while eating makes me depressed.
She describes it like a scene from a horror movie.
The next day I went back to my cubicle when I saw her standing there with banana bread.
Now she does not work in the same department as me but on a different floor of our building.
Now it sounds more like a scene from a soap opera.
I don’t like banana bread. She insisted that it took her hours to make and she wanted to share it in lunch and try a little.
I said no thanks.
Then she got angry and said I was an asshole and left my cubicle.
Did I do something wrong for saying no to her bread?
Let’s see what the commenters had to say.
It’s not what you say, but how you said it, according to this and other commenters.
This is a good point. Pressuring people isn’t cool.
This commenter thinks friendships should be based on honesty.
I can confirm this. I think it’s a lie to make OP feel guilty.
Save everyone a headache and ask questions before you do something nice for someone.
