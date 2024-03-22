‘They are losing the value customers.’ – Former McDonald’s Corporate Chef Said The Chain No Longer Caters To People Who Make Less Than $45,000
by Matthew Gilligan
I know food prices across the board have gone up quite a bit but McDonald’s? Say it ain’t so!
But wait…it gets worse!
A former McDonald’s corporate chef named Mike Haracz shared a video on TikTok and claimed that the company is no longer focused on people with lower incomes.
He said, “In an earnings call this morning, [McDonald’s] fully admits that they are losing the value customers, specifically those that are making $45,000 a year or less. They are losing them to the grocery store, so they fully admit you can go to the store and make the same food for a lot cheaper.”
Haracz added, “Lower income folk… McDonald’s is not the place you want to go for affordable food options anymore. They said, maybe in the future they’ll try to target lower income folks. The issue is gonna be they’ll probably make portion sizes that are ridiculous. You’re still gonna be paying a lot of money for what you get.”
That’s surprising!
Here’s what he had to say.
@chefmikeharacz
And here’s how people reacted.
One individual asked a good question…
This person would rather go to a diner.
And another TikTokker had an expensive experience at Carl’s Jr.
What a bummer!
Where’s the cheap stuff?!?!
