Girlfriend Cheats On Boyfriend Who Financially Provides For Her, And Gets Herself Stuck In A World of Debt
by Addison Sartino
Oof. Brutal cheating turns to brutal revenge with this one.
This man took to Reddit to share his friend’s story.
Jack and Jill had been going out for nearly 5 years by the point of this story, a year prior Jill lost her job due to the company she worked for being liquidated.
Money got tight for Jill so Jack offered to help by covering her car payments (monthly installment, road tax, insurance and fuel) so she could put the money she got towards rent and utilities until she got a new job and was financially stable.
Jack had a fairly decent job so wasn’t a strain on his income.
Despite saying she would get a new job, she did not.
A year goes by and Jill is still unemployed, but not through rejections.
She got lazy and just spent all day doing nothing around her house whilst Jack was at work.
One day jack gets off work early and decides to surprise Jill on the way back home but as he is approaching her house he sees another car in her driveway.
Ouch.
He parks on the street and sneaks up to the house and looks through the window to see Jill with another man.
Jack was angry, but he didn’t burst in there.
He walked away, got into his car and drove off.
Cue investigator mode.
When Jack got home he did a little digging and found out who the guy was through Facebook and found she had been having an affair for half a year with this guy.
He was now furious and wanted revenge and he knew the best way to do it.
This is where the revenge come in.
Jill loved her car more than her boyfriend.
Jill loved her car even though she barely used it.
So what Jack did was stop all the payment that were going out of his bank account and put them onto her account as the car was in her name it was easy to do.
As the payments had only just gone out he had to wait for the end of the month for his revenge to unfold.
After deliberate patience.
The end of the month comes and Jill’s bank card is declined at the shops.
She calls the bank up to find out what is going on and they tell her she has gone overdrawn because of the car payments going out her account.
Jill phoned Jack and asked why the payment is coming out of her accounts and not his.
Jack coldly replied “Because i know you cheated on me and i’m not gonna pay for my ex-girlfriend’s car” and hung up.
The revenge that keeps giving.
Fallout of the revenge.
She tried to get Jack to pay for the car, even got lawsuits involved but as she was the sole owner of the car.
It was declared he had not legal responsibility to pay for her car. And she couldn’t afford her road tax or insurance she couldn’t drive the car and eventually she got so far behind in the payments the car was repossessed.
To pay the debt she had to get a minimum wage job and now takes the bus to and from work.
Reddit users had mixed feelings on this story.
One person called it a good revenge.
Another reader said the whole thing simply doesn’t make sense.
And this person just flat out doesn’t believe this happened.
Hmmm… Guess we will never know!
