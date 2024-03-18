Employee Was Sick Of The Bullying From His Incompetent Manager, So He Quit His Job And Wouldn’t Give Them Important Passwords
by Ashley Ashbee
This story made me wince. I can’t stand it when I’m treated unjustly.
OP’s work situation was becoming increasingly unbearable because of his terrible manager. After the last straw, he quit his job.
I would have, too! But I doubt I would have done what he did next.
Here’s the scoop.
I quit my job of six years just to prove to senior management how useless and incompetent my manager was, and it worked
I started my last job in 2017.
I was a part time warehouse worker who over a few years was promoted into a transport admin/management role.
It’s sad when you have a good thing going and then you-know-what hits the fan!
Then in 2021, the business made some changes, moved our then line manager onto different departments, and got a new, designated manager just to manage us two and our department.
He turned out to be an absolute control freak and a bully.
He was already toxic, but then it got even worse.
Then in March this year, my girlfriend fell ill whilst pregnant and was forced to give birth to our son six weeks prematurely.
It was quite an awful, traumatic time and I ended up having three weeks off work. When I returned, I had a mountain of work to catch up on that nobody covered in my absence.
That’s a good way to make an enemy!
Then in May he made a major mistake, and pinned the blame on me for it.
It caused issues between me and two colleagues I had to work closely with, and I was threatened with disciplinary action.
A lightbulb went off.
Then I just got thinking to myself, without me running his department, he is nothing.
I had one last run in with him over this mistake he’d made, and handed my formal notice into him the following day.
I have to admit: this was satisfying!
It was funny over those four weeks of serving my notice, just watching him slowly take over my responsibilities and struggling with them.
This would have affected more than just the bad manager, though. I would have responded.
Then bang on a month later, I was on holiday and had one of the senior managers ringing me and texting me asking for passwords for systems.
I ignored him because I didn’t work there anymore and I was on holiday.
I wouldn’t know any new information on a bad manager because I would have moved on with my life.
Then a month after that, he was suspended from his duties pending further investigation, as management finally realised he couldn’t do his job in question.
Month after that, management claim he quit with immediate effect. I think he was fired.
I love a happy ending!
I now run my own business, have a much better work/life balance, earning more than I could ever dream of in that place, and life is fantastic.
Sometimes a bad situation leads to much better things. It sounds like OP is less stressed, too, which better for your health.
Here’s what people in the comments had to say.
Haha he’s not wrong!
I completely agree with this commenter, but I’m also a cynic.
“Slow burn karma” — I like that. I doubt they’ll learn their lesson, though.
It was lovely to see these kind words from a fellow preemie parent.
A few commenters felt the story was bogus. It seemed pretty real to me!
This was one of those rare times when I actually agreed with many of the comments I read on a Reddit post.
But, I don’t think holding a grudge is healthy.
