His Son Was Going Hungry At School, So When The Kid Asks For More Allowance To Buy Food… The Parent Tells Him To Pack A Lunch
by Chris Allen
Kinda seems like Parenting 101’s first day includes a section on keeping your child fed.
Whether it’s literally feeding them, or teaching them how to feed themselves when they’re old enough.
But some out there still shun the very idea.
Well here’s a really quick story about someone still struggling with that very notion!
AITA for not giving my son more allowance even though he is going hungry at practice.
I came here because I am annoyed, maybe I am wrong but this situation is odd.
Everyone in the family gets an allowance.
My son (15) is in swim and he has to be their at 5:45 three times a week.
It’s morning practice and then he goes to school.
Now he usually will buy breakfast from the school cafe and then all his money is gone.
My daughters don’t buy breakfast and just will eat before school or skip. So their allowance is mostly saved or used for the movies or something.
My son came to me and asked for more allowance due to being hungry I told him no and that he can eat before or pack something.
We got in a huge argument, he thinks I am a jerk and now my ex is on me about it.
Am I being unreasonable.
