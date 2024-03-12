Home Depot Shopper Finds A $450 Ring Security Camera For Just $40
by Laura Lynott
The struggle to beat inflation is real but what if you could get bargains that seemed like they were almost being given away!
Well, that’s what one shopper believed he found and he did for himself at least, when he went to Home Depot.
@nick.hustles bagged himself an amazing deal. One that was almost so good it was like he was gifted that item.
He said: “You guys need to head to Home Depot right now because they have these $400 Ring security cameras for only $40.”
Eh, you had me at hello. Well before I rang your doorbell. But no, all is as usual, not as it seems.
He continued: “Now the clearance sticker says that they’re $100 but when you actually ring them up at checkout, they’re $44.”
It’s thought the item – believed to be a Ring Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit – is worth $399 at the store.
Now, who knows how this happened. But it was a luck shop for this guy and he got the bargain of a century!
But looking at comments online, it looks like a lot of shoppers weren’t finding this bargain.
While one woman who said she worked at Home Depot states it’s only a very limited deal. Well, now you’re annoyed you missed out, right!
Watch the full clip here:
@nick.hustles
$450 RING CAMERA KIT FOR $40 AT HOME DEPOT #resell #reselling #homedepot #hiddenclearance
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
It looks like it was a VERY limited offer!
#Notallhomedepots
Lot of folk not finding that deal. Ouch.
Any way you slice it, we all love a good deal!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.