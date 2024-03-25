House Cleaner Tried To Help A Potential Client’s Dog From Becoming More Injured. It Did Not End Well. – ‘As cleaners we handle a lot of awkward situations.’
by Laura Lynott
Cleaning people’s homes is a tough enough job but if a client isn’t happy with something you’ve done, regardless of how innocent, then there comes the real challenge.
Cleaning has got to be one of the toughest jobs going and in reality they deserve the best pay for keeping people’s houses and offices clean – but instead the pay’s not great and the job can be a minefield in itself.
TikToker @morgangraffis has told how she has walked into awkward situations and found disgusting stuff in beds but what should have been an innocent scenario, left her with a complete headache.
“So, as cleaners we handle a lot of awkward situations,” she said.
She was cleaning a customer’s house when she spotted a dog outside with two collars on and one was very tight, rubbing at the pet’s fur.
She told her followers: “This particular choker collar was so tight, that I could not get my finger in between the collar and the dog’s neck.
“And it was so tight that it was rubbing it raw. Like, it was red and inflamed and the hair was gone.”
She did what most of us who care about animals would do. She took the collar off but then in a move that perhaps she should have thought twice about – she tossed it!
It then transpired the dog was the neighbor’s next door, who then went on to ask about her cleaning service. But they wanted to know about the missing collar.
“‘Did you happen to notice another collar cause it’s missing its second collar?’” the neighbor asked.
Ouch. Awkward! It’s a dog’s life. But let’s hope this didn’t impact her work.
Watch the full clip here:
@morgangraffis
Perks of being a cleaner #cleantok #cleaners #cleaningcompany #cleaningtiktok
