Husband Hires Cleaners After They Move To Her Home Country, But Now She’s Objecting Because She Grew Up Poor
by Jeffrey Ruane
Disagreements are going to happen in a marriage. A lot.
Particularly when it comes to how to raise your children.
Did you ever think hiring domestic help could be divisive issue?
This is a story about a husband and wife who have different views about hiring help and what it portrays to their children.
My wife (35f) and I (37m) have been together for 6 years and have two kids together (4m). We met when she was a college student in my country.
We hit it off, moved in together and started our family.
Ahhhh, marital bliss….
Last year, we moved to my wife’s country in South America because she wanted to be closer to her parents who are old.
I was reluctant because I had good career in my country (80.000 euros salary per year) and I didn’t think I would earn as much in her country.
However, because my company found it difficult to replace me, they offered me a 2 year contract to work remotely at the same salary.
It looks like things are working out perfectly…
This is a very good deal because cost of living and salaries are very low in my wife’s country so we are actually rich here.
I decided to use some of the money I’m earning to hire domestic help to do all the cleaning and cooking in the house.
The helper’s salary is very low so we can easily afford it. I don’t like doing housework but we had to do it ourselves in my country because help was very expensive.
But not everyone is on board with hiring help…
My wife is opposing this decision.
She grew up poor so she had to do all the housework at home and thinks we should be doing the housework ourselves without any outside help so that our kids learn to be responsible and don’t think this work is beneath them.
Their opinions couldn’t be more different.
I don’t agree with her logic.
Because of this helper, I can earn more money for the family and spend time with the children instead of working some nonsense job for pittance.
Our children can also observe the helper and see how to do different work in the house if they need to learn.
My wife is still arguing with me and is saying we are not setting good example for the kids.
I told her she can do all the work by herself if that is her main concern.
That offer probably didn’t help his case much…
I already work nightshift in my job because of time difference and I don’t want to waste valuable time with my family doing extra work when we can pay someone else to do it for us for cheap.
She is acting grumpy and her side of the family are calling me a lazy good for nothing for not listening to her.
AITA?
Let’s see what our Reddit have to say about this familial squabble…
