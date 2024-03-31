Insecure Friend Pestered Her For An Opinion On Plastic Surgery, But When Her Friend Tells The Truth…. She Throws A Fit
by Ryan McCarthy
There’s nothing wrong with being “touched by an angel.”
A little work here and there is becoming more and more common as procedures like Botox and lip fillers are becoming mainstream.
But plastic surgery, as many people learn, is not a cure-all for poor self-esteem.
If you were unhappy with yourself before, getting work done isn’t going to be a permanent fix. But this user’s friend had to find that out the hard way.
After pestering OP for her opinion on her plastic surgery, OP finally told her that all that matters was if she was happy with the work!
Check it out!
AITA For telling my friend all that matters is she’s happy when she asked if I liked her plastic surgery
So I 34F, have a childhood best friend Cordelia 32F.
Cordelia was always one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, but she’s always had severe self esteem issues.
Recently with the buccal fat removal trend , she’s been enamored by it.
She swore up and down she was gonna save up for it because she doesn’t like her “round face” (it wasn’t round or big at all).
So Cordelia saved up her money and went under the knife, much to OP’s chagrin.
She finally saved up the money and flew to LA to get the surgery, and this week she was healed enough to see some results.
Me personally, I think the people who get that procedure look bad.
But my opinion does not matter because if that is what makes them happy that is literally all that matters.
Beauty is subjective and as long as you love yourself, no one else’s opinions are relevant.
But when Cordelia wanted OP’s opinion on the work she had done, things quickly devolved.
Cordelia and I had brunch today and she asked me what I thought of her results.
I told her the Doctor did a good job at the surgery and I’m glad to see her happy.
She continued on and we were chatting, but then she brought it up again asking me how I thought she looked.
I once again told her that the surgery was very well done and that it looks exactly the way she wanted.
Unsatisfied with OP’s pageant answer, Cordelia demanded she tell her the truth.
Cordelia got upset and asked me why I wasn’t “giving her a straight answer” and asked me if I thought it made her prettier.
I told her that she’s always been a beautiful woman , and that the glow she has from the confidence it’s given her is a good look.
She told me to tell her if I thought she was pretty or not and I said:
“Your opinion is the only one that matters. It’s your face and im happy you achieved your goal.”
“I personally don’t like the look of it on anyone, but it’s none of my business because it’s not my face, you were beautiful before doing it.”
But in the immortal words of Jack Nicholson, Cordelia couldn’t handle the truth.
Cordelia threw a fit and poured her mimosa on me and told me I was a “jealous and petty *****.” I didn’t mean to hurt her feelings.
I don’t know why she wanted my opinion so badly, or why she couldn’t accept my answer, but I definitely feel like a jerk.
So, AITA?
Don’t ask questions if you aren’t prepared for the answer!
And OP tried to leave her own opinion out of it so many times, its hard to feel bad for Cordelia.
Reddit was quick to assure OP that the problem wasn’t her honesty, but Cordelia’s insecurity.
And this user who underwent surgery echoed this, saying it wasn’t until she worked on her own insecurity that she actually felt better about herself.
This trans commenter said the only person’s who you should be getting surgery for is yourself.
Another commenter pointed out that its always the most stereotypically beautiful woman who feel the most pressure from society.
And finally, this person echoed that, saying the popularity of celebrities only puts more pressure on women to look perfect.
If getting work done will make YOU happy, then do it. Thank you Dr. Zizmor!
