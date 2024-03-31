Lazy Classmate Refuses To Participate In The Group Project, And Then Gets Angry When She Gets Zero Credit
by Addison Sartino
There’s two kinds of people when it comes to group projects:
Those who do the work and those who said they did the work.
This woman took to Reddit to share her story.
This story takes place my 3rd year of college. I was taking a class where the entire grade was determined by a semester long final project.
We were supposed to be in groups of three on the project, but the third guy in our group had more sense than me and bailed early. This left just me and Lazy Girl hereafter known as LG.
The woman tried to get her project partner to participate.
LG didn’t do anything the entire semester. I would ask her to work on pieces of the project, but she always had an excuse for why it wasn’t done yet (or in her case started).
Now I didn’t want any confrontation with this girl, as she was my friend at the time, but I finally lost it one night towards the end of the semester.
Every time she tried, there was an excuse.
I’d asked her to meet at my house to work on the project, but ‘something important came up.’
Fed up with this one sided partnership, I decided to air my woes at the local bars. And guess who I run into?
LG and her boyfriend drinking! She made up some fake excuse and I made a plan.
The woman gave her partner one more chance.
I powered through the entire assignment, except for the conclusion which I asked LG to finish. I held out exactly zero hope that she would finish this section, so I quickly finished it myself and turned in my project with a little note to the teacher.
When the partner failed the woman, the woman made sure the partner failed.
The note detailed how I had done literally everything for the project and that despite my best efforts, I could not get LG to contribute.
I said that I was turning in my version and that Our conclusions section may differ as I’d asked her to actually do that part herself.
The partner missed a major instruction.
So here’s a little tidbit about our final projects, we each had to turn one in.
LG here not only didn’t do the conclusion, she didn’t turn in a project at all.
The two had a falling out.
She tried calling and yelling at me for not ‘giving her credit’ to which I went off on her for not doing shit on the entire project.
I mentioned how I even gave her the opportunity to turn in my work for a grade if she’d only do ONE thing!
She hung up after that and that was the last time we spoke.
Reddit users were quick to side with the writer on this one.
One person was baffled by the partner’s lack of logic.
Another reader praised the writer for giving her a final chance while not letting her get away with it.
This person’s comment just made me laugh.
Anyway, gotta go! Something came up.
