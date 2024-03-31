Lazy Manager Makes Employee Do His Work For Him, So Employee Sends Off A Big Mistake to Get The Manager Busted
A few years ago I worked at an exotic car dealership, we were the largest in the world for our brand (which will remain nameless for this post) and the exotic car side was run by one of the owners, a manager we’ll call Jim, and 2 others my age who did most of the grunt work with me.
We sold cars in all 50 US states and would ship them wherever they needed to go. We all worked on every deal and were paid off the profit of the dealership, not individual sales.
The man’s manager was good at pretending to work.
Jim was a major kiss up to the owner who oversaw our department, he wasn’t good at his job but he was good at playing the game needed to stay on the owners good side.
The manager was rude to the employees.
He treated myself and the other younger guys like crap and tried to do as little work as he possibly could. He was openly racist, openly sexist, and knew nothing about the cars we sold or their main competition.
Jim’s main responsibility was to send out all paperwork to customers, and make sure everything was set so we could release the car. A big part of this was making sure the car was registered before shipping it out if they financed through the manufacturers financial arm (most did for a slight discount).
The owner only allowed the manager, Jim, to handle the paperwork.
This often meant sending all registration paperwork to the customer to go register it locally, Jim was the only one allowed to do this as our manager had inherent distrust for the younger guys even though we genuinely did great work (don’t get to #1 in the world for your brand if we weren’t doing a good job).
The manager would dink around until the end of the day.
Well when the owner wasn’t there, Jim would often do nothing all day and then send some paperwork right before the end of the day, on the day things came to a head he spent the morning shopping for pellet smokers and a cruise for his family to go on, and kept interrupting me to show me the different options he was looking at.
Meanwhile I was handling 2 in person deliveries and dealing with all showroom traffic.
The manager passed his task to the man despite strict instruction.
Long story short, the end of his day rolls around and he didn’t get the paperwork sent out, so he told me to do it, I explained that the owner made it clear he’s the only one allowed to send the paperwork out for a registration but he said “just send the freaking paperwork out” so that’s exactly what I did.
The title needs to be filled out with the info for the financing company or they’ll have no claim to that car and the registration will show no lien.
Cue malicious compliance.
So I sent the blank title out to the customer, knowing that meant they could just sign it and register like they didn’t have a loan.
The customer noticed and asked my manager why he left the lien holder off the title, but CC’d our whole department.
Busted.
The owner saw this and freaked out, shouting at my manager saying “how could you mess this up, it’s so simple” which lead to my manager having to admit he interrupted my actual work to make me send it out while not clarifying that he hadn’t even filled out the title yet and that I had to do that.
They sent an overnight envelope to the customer to send it back to us, then we had to overnight it again once we filled it out.
The manager was on thin ice after that.
He got an earful and the owner never let him live it down.
I quit and moved into software sales (network monitoring, code level app security monitoring) and I’ll never work in a dealership again.
Reddit users were mostly aligned with one common thread…
One person was baffled that the manager didn’t get fired on the spot.
Another reader was also disappointed that the manager kept his job.
This person also said the manager shouldn’t have the job.
So why does Jim still have the job?
