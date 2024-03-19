New Grad Vents That She Can’t Even Get Minimum Wage Work And Wants To Make A Career Out Of TikTok
by Ashley Ashbee
The job market is tough and if you’re hoping popularity on TikTok will make it easy to get a job, you may be disappointed.
“This is the most humbled I’ve ever felt in my life,” TikToker @lohannysant vented in a recent video while out pounding the pavement in New York City.
Unable to find work that fits her qualifications, she’s been canvassing potential minimum wage employers, only to be repeatedly told they aren’t hiring.
“This is not what I expected,” she says tearfully while clutching a stack of resumes. “I graduated with two degrees in communication and acting. I speak three languages.”
It’s a common experience for new grads whose higher education has not given them an edge over others seeking work. But her unemployment is not the only thing that upsets her about the situation.
“This sucks. I just want to be a TikToker if I’m being so real with you right now… But I can’t be delusional anymore.”
The new grad has over 165,000 followers on the platform and her posts have received over 10 million Likes.
This is a harsh reality check for a generation repeatedly exposed to messages about making a living on social media, especially when the supply for skilled work in many fields often exceeds the demand.
To top that off, a lot of entry level roles ask for experience and roles are often given to people based on who they know in hiring companies, not necessarily what they know.
Here’s the video.
She posted another video explaining that she has found a job as a social media consultant. Congratulations!
Here’s her update.
People in the comments had a lot to say.
This person is successful in a related field working for Adidas and motivated OP to not give up on the career she wants.
This person is surprised that a high TikTok following doesn’t equal financial success.
Lots of commenters recommended other careers where she might have more luck.
It was great to see all the peer support from other TikTok users struggling to find work.
Never give up, but keep your options open!
