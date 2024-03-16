Van Driver Teaches A Road Raging Tailgater The Perfect Lesson In Patience. – ‘Launching himself into the ceiling of his car.’
by Chris Allen
Some people on the road are just absolute terrors.
They get behind the wheel and think they’re Napoleon in full-on invasion mode.
In fact, now that I think about it, it feels a lot like vertically challenged man syndrome with these road ragers, doesn’t it?
Well here’s a satisfying story to quench that revenge thirst.
Tailgate and honk on a single lane street, how’d that work out for you?
This happened a few months ago as I was driving my work van (the biggest Mercedes sprinter you can drive without a commercial licence) around Amsterdam delivering groceries.
This story takes place on a single lane road with high curbs on both sides that takes you from one neighborhood to another. Speed limit is 50kph, although it could have been 70 imho except in some tight corners.
Enter: road rage d-bag.
Now I’ve driven here so many times before that I feel comfortable doing 60-ish, just a bit faster than normal without the risk of getting caught speeding in an urban area.
Suddenly I hear a loud beep behind me, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s a BMW! “What a surprise!” I think to myself.
I was quite impressed by my ability to guess the brand of this automobile, because everything forward of the rear doors wasn’t visible in my mirrors.
OP has some incredible names he calls him.
The tailgating and honking continues for a little while until I spot the perfect opportunity to teach this Ikea-pencil equipped d***e a lesson: a long straight section in the road.
For those of you who haven’t been to the Netherlands before, our government loves two things: taxes and using those taxes to build speed bumps.
As such we have a wide variety of speed bumps and this straight section was equipped with my personal favorite: the bus bypass variant, a trapezoid block just wide enough that a normal car has to pass over it with at least one wheel, but a bus can pass over it unobstructed.
His instincts kicked in, and he timed the obstacle perfectly.
I’ve had plenty of practice with these obstacles and line up for a flawless pass while accelerating to a mind-numbing 70 kmh, the BMW still glued to my rear bumper.
I pass over the obstacle without the slightest inconvenience…..
The oblivious BMW driver however hits it in the worst possible way, launching himself into the ceiling of his car and grinding his oil pan as the suspension compresses.
After that he kept a good distance.
Good. On. You, OP.
Such a chef’s kiss finish.
Now let’s scroll down for you and get some comment highlights, shall we?
