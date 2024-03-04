She Told Her Husband The Gucci Bag He Got Her For A Pregnancy Gift Was Fake, But He Got Offended She Would Question The Gesture
AITA for questioning if my husband gave me a fake Gucci bag?
“Since I met my husband he has always gifted me expensive things.
My husband has a job that pays him a good amount of money. Over the years I would tell him that he doesn’t have to keep buying me expensive gifts bc we both have expenses such as a mortgage and other bills.
I also gift him expensive presents that I save up to buy him.
They have a new addition…
A few weeks ago we welcomed a beautiful baby boy.
My husband a few days ago before I had him gave me a push gift. It was a huge Gucci bag and inside was a gucci tote bag. It was a very lovely bag. He said the reason why he got me that huge gucci tote bag was because I would need a big bag to carry around so that I can put the babies things inside when I travel with him.
I gave my husband a huge hug and I thanked him. The gift to me was too much but he kept insisting that he appreciates me and is excited for this journey we will both experience. And that he saw how miserable I was mentally and emotionally during my pregnancy.
Something didn’t feel right…
The next day while my husband was at work I took the bag out of the box to place it on a shelf next to my other bags. As I held the bag something felt off. I noticed that the material of the bag was different.
The inside of the bag looked a little off and the handles of the bag felt very bad quality to the point where I placed too many things in the bag I am sure it would tear. The bag also smelled different. It didn’t smell like leather to me.
She figured it out…
I quickly went to the gucci website and looked for the bag. The bag is on there, but as I compared both bags, I came to the conclusion that the bag was fake.
I still tried to give him the benefit of doubt by looking for an older version but everything still points to the bag being fake.
I began to wonder why would he buy me a fake bag . He didn’t have to get me anything expensive I made that very clear to him many times. Later that night when he came home I asked him where did he buy the bag at . At first he said the actually gucci store.
I kept asking him if he was sure a couple of times. He then told me no it was ebay.
He said he got it for a good deal . I quickly told him the bag was fake and that he should try and get his money back.
That got him upset.
He angrily said he was offended and that ebay authenticated the bag and how dare I call the bag fake. I showed him the pictures and he just even more mad and called me ungrateful.
I even compared it to another gucci bag that I have and showed him how the material is different. I also explained to him that if he paid a lot of money for the bag thinking it was real then he got scammed and should get a refund.
He paused for a second and took the bag. He keeps calling me ungrateful.
So AITA because I keep questioning if the bag is fake?”
