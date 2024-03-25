Tenant Explains Why Modern Housing Looks So Bland And Boring. – ‘That’s definitely not worth it.’
by Ashley Ashbee
TikToker @brittanybeen hates to break it to you, but unique and artistic architecture is very unlikely to make a comeback for apartment buildings and the bland design of 2010 onward is probably here to stay.
In a video that’s gone viral, she goes into a deep dive on how apartment architecture has changed, but not for the better.
“While it’s popular because it’s cheap and builders love it, it’s hated for many reasons.”
Chief among them? “You can’t even tell what city you’re in any more” by looking at the buildings because they’re all bland and have no style or character that would differentiate them from city to city.
“It’s cheap to copy and paste in every single city.”
Another reason people hate them, she says, is that they involve gentrification, a phenomenon that displaces the current residents of a neighborhood by pricing them out of it with new businesses or buildings.
So we start associating bland architecture with “corporations owning buildings and charging excessively high rent for something that’s definitely not worth it.”
Depressing indeed.
She continued, “Buildings today have to prioritize cheap materials over aesthetics.”
Hoping for change seems futile. OP says that “the best we’re going to get are modern concepts that allude to historic in the most economic way possible.”
Check out the video…
@brittanybeen
Here’s what the commenters had to say.
